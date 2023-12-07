Circle K is offering drivers some big savings on Thursday.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., customers across the Houston area can save 40 cents per gallon of fuel.

­­The company says the price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during that time.

Customers can also get 50% off car washes during that time period.

File photo. Circle K (Photo by Karol Serewis/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Circle K is also offering a discount on food. From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., customers can get a 50% discount on hot food items. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., customers can get a $0.50 Large Polar Pop, $1 medium hot or iced coffee or a $1 medium Froster.

Circle K will also be handing out fuel discount cards to get 10 cents off per gallon of fuel.

To find a participating store, click here.