Cinco de Mayo Houston 2026: Events, food and festivals

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The Brief Houston kicks off extensive Cinco de Mayo festivities today across Downtown, Montrose, and Uptown, featuring mariachi performances, tequila tastings, and street food parties. Key highlights include an Astros vs. Dodgers series opener at Daikin Park, specialty dining at The Original Ninfa’s and Hugo’s, and unique social events like "Mahjong & Margs." The 2026 holiday blends traditional cultural education at the Houston Children's Museum with high-energy competitions, including taco-eating contests and a charity golf tournament.



The Bayou City is gearing up for a lineup of high-energy culinary events as Cinco de Mayo officially arrives this Tuesday.

Cinco de Mayo events in Houston

Houston’s Tuesday schedule is centered in the Downtown, Montrose, and Uptown districts. Establishments like The Original Ninfa’s and Hugo’s are blending traditional mariachi performances with high-end tequila activations, while Lyric Market is hosting a dedicated "street food" party featuring regional specialties from Mexology.

Timeline:

The 2026 holiday also intersects with major sporting and social events.

At Daikin Park, the Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night, serving as a de facto kickoff for the festive week. Meanwhile, community institutions such as the Houston Children's Museum and the Mexic-Arte initiatives are focusing on the historical victory at the Battle of Puebla through educational workshops and dance.

Community leaders noted that this year’s celebrations have seen a significant increase in "Culinaria" events. "Houston's diversity is on full display this Cinco de Mayo," said a local hospitality spokesperson. "We are seeing everything from traditional taco-eating contests to high-end Mahjong socials, reflecting how this holiday has become a cornerstone of the city's broader spring calendar."

Monday, May 4

Houston Astros vs. LA Dodgers: A marquee series opener at Daikin Park starting at 7:10 PM. While not a dedicated Cinco event, the stadium atmosphere is expected to be festive ahead of the holiday.

Charitable Chef Collab (Pizaro’s Montrose): A one-night-only benefit dinner at 6:30 PM featuring top Houston chefs like Patti Delgado (The Original Ninfa’s) and Garrett Rice (Bayou Butchers) serving multi-course pairings.

Cinco de Mayo Golf Tournament: The final rounds and Dinner & Awards Ceremony (5:00 PM) at Wildcat Golf Club supporting the Houston Mariachi Festival.

Hugo’s "Cinco For Cinco": The upscale Montrose eatery begins its specialty pricing today, offering $5 off select hand-shaken margaritas.

Tuesday, May 5

The Original Ninfa’s (Navigation & Uptown): An all-day celebration featuring mariachis (Uptown: 4:30 PM; Navigation: 6:30 PM), Humano Tequila tastings, and $13 Mezcal Margaritas.

Cinco de Mayo Party at Lyric Market: A high-energy evening in Downtown featuring street-style dishes from Mexology, $8 specialty fruit margaritas, and festive competitions.

Axelrad Midtown Fiesta: A day-long celebration with $5 margaritas, live DJ sets, and traditional Folklórico dancers.

Mahjong & Margs at Loro Kirby: A unique social event starting at 6:00 PM featuring open mahjong play, spicy watermelon margaritas, and light bites ($65/person).

Teotihuacan Mexican Cafe: A community festival starting at 5:00 PM (Airline Drive location) with a live band, DJ, and folkloric ballet performances.

Cadillac Bar Taco-Eating Contest: A free outdoor event at the Shepherd location starting at 7:00 PM, featuring mariachis and a live DJ.

Houston Car Culture Fiesta: A gathering for enthusiasts at Bombshells in Tomball starting at 3:00 PM, featuring a car show, market vendors, and a DJ.