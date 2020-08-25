Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals player leaves camp to search for missing father in Florida

Published 
Missing-persons
FOX 13 News
article

Jean Odney Alexandre, left, (Okeechobee Co. Sheriff's Office), and son Mackensie Alexander, right, (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images), when he played for the Minnesota Vikings in 2019.

A player for the Cincinnati Bengals left training camp to help search for his father who went missing during a berry-picking trip in Okeechobee County, Florida, reports say.

Jean Odney Alexander, of Immokalee, Florida, was picking palmetto berries with another man in the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park Monday.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office says the other man left Okeechobee County, " leaving Mr. Alexander behind." Their exact location in the park was not known.

Alexander was reported missing to the Collier County Sheriff's Office Monday night and a search got underway Tuesday morning.

Alexander's son, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander reportedly left training camp to join the search.

Deputies from St. Lucie County and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were also helping with the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office at (863)763-3117.