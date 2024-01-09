The second Friday of every year is known as "Quitters Day," when people are most likely to give up on their New Year's resolutions. But on Jan. 12, Chipotle customers can get some motivation to maintain their healthy habits.

On Chipotle’s "No Quitters Day," the first 30,000 Chipotle Rewards members who order a Lifestyle Bowl in the app or online will get a free Lifestyle Bowl in their account one week later.

Lifestyle Bowls offer a variety of dietary options including keto, paleo, Whole30, vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and grain-free meals. They are digital exclusive menu items.

To keep you motivated to maintain healthy habits through the rest of the month, Chipotle is also launching a national streak-based challenge on fitness app Strava.

Those who log at least 20 minutes of activity twice per week on Strava from Jan. 15 through Jan. 28 have a chance to get a free side of guac. Click here to join the challenge.

For more information on the promotions, click here.