Chip and Joanna Gaines' hit series 'Fixer Upper' is making a return on their upcoming Magnolia network

Get out the shiplap!

Chip and Joanna Gaines' hit home renovation series, "Fixer Upper," is returning on their new cable network, Magnolia, when it launches in 2021.

The pair released a 2-minute teaser on their company Instagram, featuring the goofy antics of Chip all fans know and love, as well as Joanna's stern but loving demeanor.

"Fixer Upper" originally ran for five seasons on HGTV before ending in April 2018.

Magnolia also announced two new series in a press release on Tuesday: an untitled project featuring interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn and “Self Employed” with entrepreneur Jonathan Morris.

Advertisement

“The day we wrapped our final episode of ‘Fixer Upper,’ we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again,” Chip and Joanna Gaines said in a statement obtained by Fox News. “These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don't think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!”

These three shows join the previously announced slate of original Magnolia Network series, including: “Growing Floret,” “Home on the Road with JOHNNYSWIM,” “deVOL Kitchens” (formerly known as “Bespoke Kitchens”), “Family Dinner,” “Restoration Road with Clint Harp,” “The Fieldhouse,” “Super Dad,” “Home Work,” “The Lost Kitchen” and “Inn the Works.”

Magnolia Network currently has 14 original programs in production and an additional 22 original programs in development.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the very show that introduced us all to Chip and Jo in the first place. ‘Fixer Upper’ is a cultural phenomenon that took an entire programming category by storm when it launched in 2014, and we can think of no better way to launch this Network,” said Magnolia Network President Allison Page.

“And as we continue to round out our programming slate, we’re excited to announce projects with designer Brian Patrick Flynn and entrepreneur Jonathan Morris, two talented individuals with exceptional stories. There’s a lot to look forward to, and we’re just getting started!” Page concluded.

The rebooted "Fixer Upper" will be produced by the Gaines’ production company, Blind Nil.