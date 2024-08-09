Ground has been broken, in Prairie View, on a $100 million manufacturing plant that promises hundreds of jobs. It is the latest result of aggressive efforts to bring business to the area.

OYH Construction Materials is a multi-billion dollar, global company based in China. The local project will focus on making waterproof roofing. The company has wanted to grow its North American presence for quite some time, and was looking for a place to do it. They like Houston, primarily, for its petrochemical infrastructure, and they like Prairie View because it ticked off all the boxes. "We believe we can compete in the United States and North America," says OYH CEO Lei Liu, "To do that, we basically want to come here and manufacture here."

For Prairie View, this is a significant victory, as it will bring about 300 jobs to the community. It is also an opportunity for Waller County's aggressive efforts to attract industry and business, to grow. "With all the land all around the city, this is getting ready to be a mecca," says Prairie View mayor Ron Leverett, "This is going to bring other businesses, and opportunities are going to spring up, as a result of this. I can't wait."

There is a little bit of irony to a Chinese company bringing manufacturing jobs to the United States, when, for so many years those jobs often went in the other direction. An OYH representative says it just makes sense, if they want to be competitive in North America, they need to be here. This is where the customers are, and more importantly, this is where the raw materials are.

Site preparation is expected to begin in the coming months. Phase 1 is planned to be complete by the end of 2025, and Phase 2 after that.