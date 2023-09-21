Children’s book being recalled, rings could come off, cause choking hazard

A recall has been issued for a children’s book could hurt your child.

Seven different 'Seven Rainbow Road Board' books are being recalled because of the rings on the side.

They can come off and are choking hazards.

Anyone who has one should stop using the recalled books and contact ‘Make Believe Ideas’ to get a gift card.

