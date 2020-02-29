Charter bus crashes on 610, 5 passengers taken to hospital

article

5 of the 9 passengers on a bus were taken to an area hospital after an accident on 610 Saturday morning.

The accident happened at 610 North Loop at Airline. The call came in at 9:58 a.m., the caller relaying that a bus was up against the barricade on its side. HPD units were able to stabilize the charter bus.

The female bus driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The passengers that were taken to the hospital were transported for observation only.

This is a developing story.




