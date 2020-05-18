Charities make unique fundraising opportunities during COVID-19 pandemic

During this COVID19 crisis, more people are in need of help, which means more charities are having to come up with creative ways to secure support.

So what are local non-profits doing for donations? Well, strange times call for perhaps even stranger strategies to summon support. So how’s this for a freaky fundraiser? One local non-profit is now selling “ghost tables”.

“Yes. We’re asking folks to consider ghost tables,” says Dorothy Gibbons CEO of The Rose. There’s actually nothing spooky about them but it is scary to think of The Rose failing to get funding to do what the non-profit normally does.

"We provide mammograms, ultrasounds, biopsies, and physician consults to any woman who needs it.,” Gibbons explains.

The Rose CEO says they lost $3-million in revenue after closing for seven weeks due to COVID19 because of canceling thousands of appointments for insured women, which allows them to offer services to the uninsured. Plus, The Rose’s Shrimp Boil fundraiser will be “drive-thru” this year after 31 years of having hundreds pack the Pasadena Convention Center for it.

"We’ve decided to use our headquarters building and have a drive-by shrimp boil. I know that kind of sounds strange,” Gibbons smiles. That’s where the “ghost tables” instead of “occupied tables” come in. “We’re going to pretend you have a table and you’ll still have your shrimp. You'll have to come here and get it, go home and then send us pictures of you at your table,” Gibbons explains.

Honey Brown Hope Foundation’s fundraiser also has a new normal type twist to it. “Instead of doing our environmental program in terms of where we interact with the youth through nature trailings and taking pictures everything will happen electronically,” explains Tammie Lang Campbell Founder of Honey Brown Hope Foundation. So the kids won’t come together outdoors exploring nature to take pictures or pose for them like they typically do.

Honey Brown Hope, a 30-year-old organization that promotes cultural literacy and environmental appreciation for children will be doing a virtual campaign.

“We’ll have a No Trashing Trash Workers celebration and what these workers are doing to keep the Earth clean,” Campbell explains. Kids will connect online with trash pick up employees, who are essential workers in this COVID-19 crisis.

“When you support Honey Brown Hope Foundation you’re supporting thousands of youth,” says Campbell.

“This is a time when The Rose needs your help. It’s what’s going to allow us to keep helping women in our community,” adds Gibbons.

The Rose normally raises $100,000 with its shrimp boil which will take place in July. You are invited to buy a ghost table and drive by and pick up your cooked shrimp to share with your family or neighbors.

As for Honey Brown Hope, this year instead of solely relying on donors, they are soliciting sponsors.

