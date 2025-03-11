Houston man killed in hit-and-run crash

article

The Brief A man in his 40s were killed in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday. The crash happened on Chapman Street shortly before 1 p.m. Witnesses say the man was hit by a red Cadillac Escalade.



Houston police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Chapman Street hit-and-run crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:50 p.m. on Chapman Street.

Witnesses told police the man was hit by a red Cadillac Escalade and the driver was captured on surveillance video speeding from the scene.

Police say the victim was in his 40s and died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The circumstances around the crash are unclear at this time.

The case will be assigned to Houston Police's Vehicular Crimes Division.

The victim has been identified, but the name has not been made public.

What they're saying:

"The victim is a 40 to 45-year-old male African-American male, known here in the neighborhood and very much loved by family and friends and people here in the neighborhood," said Lt. Va'Shawnda McLean, Houston Police Department.

What you can do:

If you have any information that can help, you are asked to call Houston police's hit-and-run partners at 713-247-4065.