Channelview SWAT standoff: Son arrested after pointing gun at mom on Mother's Day

The Brief Harris County officials arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at his mother's head on Mother's Day. SWAT was called to get the man to come out of the home after he locked himself in for hours. The suspect was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



A man who allegedly pointed a gun at his mom on Mother's Day was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with Harris County authorities and SWAT.

Harris County Sheriff's Office Captain Chris Ecke says the scene unfolded in a neighborhood on Stevenage Lane in Channelview.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

SWAT standoff in Channelview

What we know:

Around 6:30 p.m., a woman in her 70s called about a family disturbance. When deputies arrived, she claimed her 43-year-old son had pointed a gun at her head earlier in the day and locked her out of the house.

The sheriff's office contacted the District Attorney's Office and charges were filed against the son for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Capt. Ecke says officials attempted to make contact with the suspect, but he refused to have any contact with the sheriff's office. SWAT was activated around 10 p.m. and crisis negotiators also tried to get into contact with the suspect, but he refused even after authorities used the loud speaker.

After all communication had failed, Capt. Ecke reports SWAT deployed OC gas into the home. They also used flash bangs to distract the suspect from what he was doing.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The sheriff's office says they were able to breach the front door and found the man, appearing to be under the influence, laying on the stairwell. He was taken into custody and brought to a nearby hospital.

What we don't know:

The man's identity has not been released.