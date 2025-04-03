Channelview rollover kills passenger, driver walked a mile for help

article

The Brief A 17-year-old male passenger died in a vehicle rollover in Channelview late Wednesday night. The driver walked a mile to the nearest gas station to get help after the crash. Harris County Deputies say the driver was not intoxicated at the time of the crash.



Harris County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old male is dead after a rollover in Channelview that happened just before midnight on Wednesday in the 17600 block of East Freeway.

Fatal Rollover in Channelview

What we know:

Investigators say the driver was heading westbound into town when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle veered off the road, slid down the embankment onto the feeder road, rolled and landed in a water-filled ditch.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and pull the passenger out, but discovered the passenger had died in the crash.

The driver then walked about a mile to the nearest gas station to call 911 for help.

Investigators at the scene performed a field sobriety test on the driver, and determined the driver was not intoxicated.

What we don't know:

The driver told deputies the passenger was 17-years-old, but deputies did not know the relationship between the two.

The names of the driver and the passenger have not been released.

The case is still under investigation.

Deputies are trying to determine if speed was a factor in the crash.