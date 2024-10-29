Center Country Inn and Suites by Radisson polling location closed, no power

A polling location in northwest Houston closed down for a short period of time being after the site lost power.

The Harris County Elections Department announced on Facebook the voting center at Country Inn and Suites by Radisson at 12915 Farm to Market 1960 Road West was without power.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

At this time, power has reportedly been restored at the location.

To find other voting locations near you in Harris County, click here.