Celebrating Rashi Vats as one of Houston's Top 30 Influential Women

Updated 4:56PM
News
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Rashi Vats, an accomplished journalist and an integral part of the FOX 26 News team, has been named one of Houston's Top 30 Influential Women. 

With this accolade, Rashi has been recognized for her outstanding contributions to her profession and community. Having worked for respected news outlets across Texas and even New York City, her journey to becoming a trusted voice began back home.

 Since joining FOX 26 News in 2013, she has adeptly covered stories close to the hearts of Houstonians.

Beyond her journalistic abilities, Rashi's commitment to community welfare shines through her involvement in various charitable events and fundraisers, championing causes such as education and health. Her dedication extends beyond her career as she gracefully embraces her role as a wife and mother.

As the Parent to Parent host, she discusses parenting topics while sharing her experience and expertise.

Rashi Vats' inclusion in Houston's Top 30 Influential Women underscores her impactful contributions to the city's narrative.

The Top 30 Influential Women of Houston Awards Gala will be on August 25 at The Royal Sonesta Houston Galleria Legends Ballroom.

For tickets, sponsorships, or more information, call 713.373.5588 or visit www.top30women.com/tickets.