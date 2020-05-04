Carnival to begin phasing in cruises in August from Galveston, Miami, Port Canaveral

article

Carnival Cruise Line announced it would begin to resume operations in North America starting in August.

According to Carnival, the company plans to phase in a resumption of service beginning August 1 with eight ships from Galveston, Miami and Port Canaveral.

Carnival’s pause in operations will be extended in all other North American and Australian markets through August 31.

As part of the plan, all North American cruises through July 31 will be canceled.

On August 1, Carnival plans to resume cruises on the following ships:

- Galveston: Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom and Carnival Vista

- Miami: Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic and Carnival Sensation

- Port Canaveral: Carnival Breeze and Carnival Elation.

Other than these specific ships, all other North American and Australian homeport cruises will be canceled through August 31.

The company says Carnival Spirit Alaskan cruises from Seattle will be canceled, as well as the Carnival Spirit Vancouver-Honolulu cruise on September 25 and the Honolulu-Brisbane transpacific cruise on October 6. All Carnival Splendor cruises in Australia from June 19 to August 31 will be canceled.

Carnival says impacted guests and guests and their travel advisors are being notified by email, including options for a combined future cruise credit and onboard credit package, or a full refund. Booked guests can make their selection online, alleviating the need to contact Carnival’s customer service center.

“We are committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the COVID-19 situation. We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests,” Carnival said in a news release. “We will use this additional time to continue to engage experts, government officials and stakeholders on additional protocols and procedures to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve. We appreciate the understanding and support of our guests and travel agent partners and look forward to welcoming them on board as the environment for travel and tourism improves."

