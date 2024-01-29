Carnival Cruise Ship rescues two men found floating in kayak in Gulf of Mexico

Two men were rescued by the Carnival Cruise Ship Jubilee in the Gulf of Mexico, officials said.

According to a release, the the two men were stranded in a kayak in the Gulf of Mexico after their boat sank, and they used the kayak to stay afloat.

Carnival officials said the ship's team members spotted the two men off the coast of Isla Mujeres, Mexico and quickly rescued them.

The men were welcomed onto the ship safely and were evaluated by the ship's medical staff and given first aid and food, officials stated.

The ship's team and Carnival's Fleet Operation Center Staff in Miami kept in close contact with Mexican Navy officials and arranged a transfer, which was completed shortly after the rescue.

Carnival Jubilee proceeded with its regular schedule and will visit Mahogany Bay, Roatan on Tuesday.