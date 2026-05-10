Vehicle hit by train in NE Harris County; at least 1 hospitalized

The Brief A train crashed into a vehicle on Lockwood Road Sunday afternoon. At least one person was sent to a hospital. The train conductor was allegedly met with alligators while trying to help.



At least one person has been sent to a hospital after a crash involving a car and a train in northeast Harris County on Sunday.

NE Harris County: Lockwood Road train collision

What we know:

The crash was reported Sunday afternoon on Lockwood Road, near North Sam Houston Parkway East and Summer Creek High School.

(Photo credit: Sheldon Community Fire & Rescue)

First responders say the warning arms were down at the train tracks when a vehicle went through the arms. The vehicle was then hit by a train going about 60 mph.

Sheldon Community Fire and Rescue says two people were sent to hospitals. Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton says the driver was hospitalized in serious condition.

The train conductor reportedly tried to help, but was confronted by four alligators in the water.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.