Car theft in Missouri City prompts investigation

The Brief The theft of a car owner's Chevy Camaro was caught on camera The owner believes it was a planned theft Investigators are working to identify the suspects who stole the vehicle



Two recent Chevy Camaro thefts in Missouri City are prompting an investigation into car thefts in the area. One recent car theft was caught on camera.

What they're saying:

"They 100% knew that they were coming to steal my car that day," said the owner of the vehicle, who requested to remain anonymous for safety reasons.

Caught on camera, a team of two car thieves stole an $80,000 Chevy Camaro in Missouri City.

"For them to be able to dismantle my entire alarm system, dismantle my entire GPS system without even stepping foot into my car, it’s insane to me," said the car owner.

The video shows a getaway driver in a silver sedan dropping off the car thief. The vehicle’s owner said the thief used a small device to break the window.

"If he was able to just pop through my glass easily and my tint didn’t get in the way of him getting into my car, he would have stolen my car in thirty seconds. He was only there for three minutes because he could not get in through that tint," said the car owner.

After a few strikes, the window gives way. The thief dove headfirst into the vehicle, then speeded off with his accomplice.

"They walked straight up to my car. He looked in my car, knew no one was in there, pressed the button one time, pressed the little car thing one time, broke the windshield, hopped in a took off," said the car owner.

The backstory:

Just days earlier, another Camaro was stolen in Missouri City, leading to a high-speed chase that ended with a crash into a downtown median. Expensive car owners are now warning of the thefts happening in the area.

"I will say the one thing that I should have done was get a lock for my brake. If you have a lock on that brake, then honestly no one can drive the car," said the car owner.

What's next:

Police say the investigation into the car thefts is ongoing.