Candidates have been announcing their campaign to run for the position of U.S. representative for Texas's 18th congressional district, the seat left behind by the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Governor Greg Abbott stated Tuesday, November 5 as the special election date to fill the congressional seat.

Several city leaders and businessman have announced their intent to fill the spot.

Amanda Edwards

Edwards previously ran against late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee in the Democratic primary to represent Texas' 18th Congressional District but lost in March.

"I am running for Congress to place people over politics, to deliver the results our community deserves, and to continue the strong legacy of servant leadership in the 18th Congressional District. From the late Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, the late Congressman Mickey Leland, Congressman Craig Washington and, most recently, the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the people of the 18th Congressional District expect bold, effective leadership. I got my start in Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s D.C. office 20 years ago, and I have been directly trained by Congresswoman Jackson Lee. I am uniquely equipped to continue her legacy and fight for our rights, as well as elevate innovative solutions that can move our community forward in a transformative way. This battle is for the long haul," Edwards states.

Former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

Turner served as the mayor of Houston for eight years after being elected in 2015, reaching his term limit. He was in office from Jan. 2, 2016, to Jan. 1, 2024.

He also announced in 2022 he was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, in his jaw during the summer. He had surgery and received six weeks of radiation treatment.

"The historic 18th Congressional District in the heart of Houston is without representation today. Upon the passing of my dear friend, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, we have a painful decision to make. We need to select who will fill her shoes, as we mourn her death.

"For more than 35 years, I’ve watched the Congresswoman serve our community with vigor and integrity. She followed in the footsteps of Barbara Jordan, Mickey Leland, and Craig Washington with dignity and helped preserve the legacy of this historic seat.

"Only Sheila’s passing at this critical moment in the election cycle could bring me out of retirement. Given all the uncertainty at the national level, I believe the 18th District needs stability and continuity in leadership.

"We must keep federal resources flowing into the district to address challenges such as the cancer cluster in Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens, and continued funding for local organizations for health care, flood mitigation and education.

"Our next representative must also meet the high bar of compassion, caring, and humanity that was the hallmark of Sheila’s leadership and public service. Comforting families who have lost loved ones, spending quality time with seniors while offering a helping hand – for me, these commitments deserve equal attention as the Washington duties of a member of Congress.

"I have worked closely with the Congresswoman, U.S. Presidents, and federal departments at the highest levels during my time as mayor and 27 years in the Texas House. I am best positioned to ensure the ball is not dropped on servicing the needs of the entire 18th Congressional District."

Houston City Council member Letitia Plummer

Plummer has been representing At-large Position 4 in the Houston City Council since she took office on Jan. 2, 2020. She ran for re-election and won the runoff on Dec. 9, 2023.

"Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee worked tirelessly for the people of Texas's 18th District. She was bold and unapologetic in her advocacy for the voiceless and the underserved. She would remind us that The Work Must Continue."

Businessman Robert Slater

"I decided to run to offer the people of District 18 an authentic change," said Slater. "A change that embodies hope with progressive deliverables. I have lived the experiences that the everyday Houstonian is living—whether it's homelessness, joblessness, or having to choose between paying the rent or buying medication. The struggle is real, and the people of this district deserve a representative who shares their experiences and can truly understand their challenges."

"The people deserve a new voice, a new vision and fresh ideas," said Slater. "The expected coronation of another politician with false promises and no serious plan to deliver has hurt Houston long enough. District 18 is not a consolation prize for career politicians who play musical chairs, jumping around in different races and seeking power at the cost of Houstonian lives. When the Congresswoman needed some of these same individuals this past year, many did not even support her. The people of the 18th District deserve better, and I am taking this personally!"

Former Houston City Council member Dwight Boykins

FOX 26 asked Boykins and other candidates what he plans to do about bringing jobs to the 18th Congressional District.

"My goal would be to meet, within the first 60 days, with oil and gas executives on the chemical side, to ask them to consider re-purposing their application and their hiring practice to take off 'are you an ex-felon?' to give individuals an opportunity out of the 18th Congressional District, to have those working jobs with benefits and healthcare. With the chemical companies, what you find are good paying jobs, and these jobs allow them to build up savings, create wealth, and we're talking about non-violent ex-felons," says former Houston City Council member Dwight Boykins.

Rep. Christina Morales

"Today, I announce my candidacy to fill the vacancy on the Democratic ticket left by the passing of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

After Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s loss, there is a massive void in leadership that will not easily be filled. As the representative of #HD145 and a resident of #CD18, I am deeply connected to the rich diversity of communities within #CD18."

Businessman Kevin Dural

Dural, 25, is a partner at Blue Group International, where he works on proposing, securing, and developing infrastructure projects, including railroads and recycling facilities, through consortiums and public-private partnerships.

"Texans need a real candidate to oppose Sylvester Turner on the ballot in this special election," said Dural. "We need real Republicans and real conservative values to represent Texans on the ballot. If it wasn't for Governor Abbott calling the special election, it might have been the Democrat committees selecting the candidate. That would not have been true representation," Dural said.

"Republicans are tired of nationally-powerful figures and left-wing elitists. Sylvester Turner has been a dynamo in Houston, and nobody has more respect for him than I do. We are both candidates that are true to our values. I will be the option that fights for lower taxes, gun ownership, and true border security to stop this Fentanyl and human trafficking crisis. I oppose the agenda of the woke left, and I praise Governor Abbott for his leadership in calling the special election. I thank the Texans in my district who have encouraged us to put a true conservative voice on the ballot," said Dural.