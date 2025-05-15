Candidate forum held in Houston for congressional district 18 seat
HOUSTON - A candidate forum is being held Thursday night for a seat in the congressional district, vacated recently by the death of former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
Expected speakers for the forum include County Attorney Christian Menefee and Councilmember Amanda Edwards.
The forum is being held at the Acres Home Multi-Service Center in Houston.
Meet Your District 18 Candidates
Candidates for the position included in Thursday's release are as follows:
Robed Slater
Amanda Edwards
Christian Menefee
Isaiah Martin
Jarvis Corisha
Johnson Rogers
