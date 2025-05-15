Candidate forum held in Houston for congressional district 18 seat

The Brief A forum is being held for candidates for a congressional district seat. The seat was recently vacated by the late former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. Speakers at the forum include a Harris County attorney and Harris County council member.



A candidate forum is being held Thursday night for a seat in the congressional district, vacated recently by the death of former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

CD 18 candidate forum

Expected speakers for the forum include County Attorney Christian Menefee and Councilmember Amanda Edwards.

The forum is being held at the Acres Home Multi-Service Center in Houston.

Meet Your District 18 Candidates

Candidates for the position included in Thursday's release are as follows:

Robed Slater

Amanda Edwards

Christian Menefee

Isaiah Martin

Jarvis Corisha

Johnson Rogers