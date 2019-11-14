Cancer patient who got dedicated home run from Carlos Correa passes away

The teen, who Houston Astro Carlos Correa dedicated a home run to in the AL Championship Series, passed away Thursday morning.

Jalen Garcia was being treated for bone cancer at MD Anderson. His mom posted on Facebook that her son died at 4:30 a.m.

During the ALCS, Correa and his wife Daniella Rodriguez visited patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Rodriguez was drawn to Jalen, who was from Laredo and attended her old high school. She shared a photo on Instagram of her and Correa meeting Jalen.

It was during that meeting that Correa promised he'd hit a home run for him. Correa delivered two days later.

The Astros and the Yankees were tied 2-2 until the 11th inning when Correa hit a walk-off home run. He ran around the bases while pointing toward the crowd.

He was pointing at Jalen.