Houston travelers share airport experiences as holiday travel gets busy

As people are making their way home for the holiday, airport officials say travel is expected to peak across the country. Between Saturday and New Year’s, AAA expects more than 115 million people will travel 50 miles or more. That's a two-percent increase from last year.

Traveling for the holidays can be chaotic, but FOX 26 is here to help you navigate the turbulence.

"Just trying to get home, not feeling good, and trying to get to my family," said Adriane Moore, a traveler at Houston's Hobby Airport.

Houston Airports estimates a total of 3.9 million travelers at both Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby airports during the winter holidays. That's a 16% increase from 2022.

"Just flew in from Baltimore, and we’re going to spend our Christmas in Galveston with family," said Jolene Mast, another traveler.

If you include traveling on the road and skies, AAA says nine million Texans are expected to travel between Saturday and Jan. 1, 2024.

"Just all the people. Too many people, too long lines, waiting for everything, just can’t wait to get to your destination, you know," said Brett Bodzinski, a Hobby Airport traveler.

Many travelers get to the airport early so they don’t get held up in TSA security screenings.

"Every time I go through TSA I get stopped. I’m sure it's because I’m super inconspicuous and whatnot, but you get hung up a little more than you need to," said Santos Hernandez, a passenger.

And for some passengers flying south, traveling was a breeze.

"It was smooth sailing," said Jim Benton, a traveler. "Now we’re here. My wife’s mother and sister are here in Katy, Texas. It’s warm. I got my flip-flops on and my holiday sweater, so we are ready."

The travelers also shared some tips on enjoying the ride.

"Pack smart, light, and well," said Moore.