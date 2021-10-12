Budweiser welcomes newborn Clydesdale named ‘Eminem’

The Budweiser Clydesdale family just got bigger.

A new foal was born last month at Warm Springs Ranch in Montana, which is the company’s breeding and training facility.

The new cutie is named Eminem – yes, the same name as the famous rapper! He got his name by combining the first initials of his parents' names.

"When your parent’s names are Marcie & Myles— it’s only right that your name is Eminem!" the ranch wrote on Facebook.

TRENDING: WATCH: Surfer gets surrounded by sharks at Florida beach

This Eminem apparently likes to smile a lot as seen in some adorable photos posted by the ranch.

TRENDING: So cute! Beluga whale plays with trainer during check-up at aquarium

Handler Grant Johnson told WDBJ that Clydesdales typically weigh around 2,000 pounds and go through 4 to 5 years of training before they can join one of the traveling teams. They usually work 10 to 12 years before retiring.

Warm Springs Ranch is home to 70 Clydesdales ranging from foals to stallions.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest trending stories.