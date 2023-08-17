Expand / Collapse search
Dream job? How you can get paid $1,000 to taste test Buc-ee's snacks

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
FOX 4

Texas-based convenience store chain Buc-ee's are popping up all across the nation.

Now, one company is looking to hire someone to be the definitive source on beaver nuggets, kolaches and all other Buc-ee's food.

FinanceBuzz, a website that is meant to help people with money, is hiring what they call a Buc-ee's Bud-ee to sample 25 popular foods from the convenience store.

The lucky winner will be paid $1,000, plus $250 to cover the cost of the brisket sandwiches, jerky and more.

The website will give you a list of foods to eat, and you will have to give a review and take photographs.

The goal is for the site to put together a story on the best road trip snacks.

FinanceBuzz is taking applications until Sept. 11.

The process is pretty simple: you have to give some of your information, say if you live near a Buc-ee's (or are willing to travel to one) and then describe why you are the right person for the job.

The winner will be chosen on Sept. 18, and the lucky winner will have two weeks to eat the foods and write up their thoughts.

You can apply for the job here.