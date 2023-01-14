Buc-ee's to open location off I-35 in Hillsboro

article

Buc-ee’s announced it will soon be breaking ground on a new travel center in Hillsboro.

The location will be on State Highway 177, near where I-35 forks off to head into Dallas and Fort Worth.

The groundbreaking will be on Tuesday, January 24. The official opening date has not yet been released.

Buc-ee's has 34 stores across Texas and 10 locations in other states.

The Texas favorite is also heading west with store groundbreakings in Colorado and Missouri.