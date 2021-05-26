BTS Meal arrives at McDonald's, along with limited-edition merch

The highly-anticipated BTS Meal arrived at McDonald’s on Wednesday, giving K-Pop fans a new way to order a 10-piece McNuggets meal with a medium fry and medium Coke.

And although it does not come with a dessert, McDonald’s found a way to sweeten the arrival of the deal.

They’re giving fans a chance to buy limited-edition merchandise inspired by the BTS Meal. Beginning at 7 p.m. ET on May 26, fans will have a chance to buy an exclusive hoodie, bathrobe, socks, sandals and shirt through the Weverse Shop app.

"Seeing the passion and anticipation from our fans worldwide since we announced the BTS Meal has been incredible," said Morgan Flatley, McDonald’s chief marketing and digital customer experience officer. "And the best part is, we are just getting started. We are preparing to give customers even more ways to experience this collaboration in the coming weeks – through a merch drop and exclusive digital content that will provide a behind-the-scenes look at BTS."

McDonald’s introduced signature meals last year when they offered the Travis Scott Meal, which included a Quarter Pounder with cheese, fries and BBQ sauce. According to Fox News, fans loved it so much, many locations reported ingredient shortages.

McDonald’s subsequently offered a J. Balvin Meal, which included the reggaeton star’s favorite foods like the Big Mac, Oreo McFlurry and fries, FOX News reported.

This story was reported from Atlanta.