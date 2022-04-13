Brooklyn subway shooting: Frank James arrested

Frank James, identified as the man wanted in a Brooklyn subway shooting on Tuesday, was arrested in Manhattan on Wednesday, law enforcement officials announced.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams named James, 62, a suspect – as opposed to a person of interest – in the shooting inside a train in Brooklyn. He was believed to have acted alone.

James has addresses in both Wisconsin and Philadelphia.

Police released a photo of James (right) that appears to be a screenshot from a YouTube video. In that video, posted on March 20, he described leaving Milwaukee for Philadelphia and makes it clear he did not plan to return to Wisconsin.

In the video, which at times can be hard to understand, he also mentions having post-traumatic stress disorder, but does not make it clear from exactly what, only saying that bad things happened in his life. He talked about the war in Ukraine and mentioned the people of Milwaukee when discussing sanctions in Russia.

Frank James

Details of subway shooting, arrest

Officials said James was wearing a surgical mask, a construction helmet, and a safety vest when he allegedly opened fire inside a Manhattan bound N train in Sunset Park on Tuesday morning.

Police said he opened two smoke grenades and then pulled out a handgun on the train, firing 33 times before taking off when the train pulled into the station.

Members of the New York Police Department patrol the streets after at least 13 people were injured during a rush-hour shooting at a subway station in the New York borough of Brooklyn on April 12, 2022. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

The gunman shot 10 people; five of the victims were considered to be in critical condition. Nearly two dozen other people suffered injuries. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

The NYPD found a Glock 17 9mm handgun with three extended magazines and a U-Haul key at the scene after the mass shooting. That key led investigators to James.

The van was found, unoccupied, near a station where investigators determined the gunman had entered the subway system. No explosives or firearms were found in the van, a law enforcement official said. Police did find other items, including pillows, suggesting he may have been sleeping or planned to sleep in the van, the official said.

Investigators believe James drove up from Philadelphia on Monday and have reviewed surveillance video showing a man matching his physical description coming out of the van early Tuesday morning, the official said. Other video shows James entering a subway station in Brooklyn with a large bag, the official said.

Federal investigators determined the gun used in the shooting was purchased by James at a pawn shop – a licensed firearms dealer – in the Columbus, Ohio, area in 2011, a law enforcement official said

James bought fireworks in Caledonia

Phantom Fireworks officials confirmed for FOX6 News that on June 21, 2021, an individual named Frank James of Milwaukee purchased fireworks products from the Phantom Fireworks Showroom in Caledonia.

A news release says four of the items purchased are believed to be the same items that were shown in a photograph published by a TV network on April 12.

This "bag with fireworks" has been identified as having been left behind by the Brooklyn subway shooter.

There is no video surveillance footage of the purchase available. As a result, Phantom Fireworks cannot confirm that the purchaser and the suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting are the same individual.

Phantom Fireworks officials say they are cooperating with the investigating authorities.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.