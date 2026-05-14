Broadway Street stabbing: Woman chased people with knife, injured 2

The Brief A woman was taken into custody after reportedly chasing people around with a knife and stabbing a married couple, police say. Lt. Willkens says the wife was stabbed three times in the stomach and the husband was stabbed twice in the stomach and once in the back. Houston police have not reported on the condition of the two victims.



Two people were injured after being stabbed by a woman who had been chasing multiple people around with a knife in the Golfcrest area.

Houston Police Department Lieutenant Willkens stated a 40-year-old woman was taken into custody after officers were called to the scene on Broadway Street, just north of Hobby Airport.

2 people stabbed by woman at apartment complex

What we know:

According to officials, the incident began around 9 p.m. at a convenience store near an apartment complex. The suspect chased after a man with a knife, but he was able to get away from her.

She then walked over to the apartment complex where she ran into a woman and child and told them she was going to stab them, police report. They were able to get to their apartment safely.

Broadway Street stabbing (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

Lt. Willkens says she then came across four people who were in an area outside the apartment complex. Two people were able to get away safely, however, a married couple ended up being attacked by the suspect.

The 42-year-old woman was stabbed three times in the stomach while the 69-year-old man was stabbed twice in the stomach and once in the back. They were able to get back to their apartment and told their family to call 911.

According to Willkens, the suspect was taken into custody once police arrived. It is believed she was in some kind of crisis.

It is unclear what charges will be filed at this time.

What we don't know:

Houston police have not reported on the condition of the two victims.

Lt. Willkens says they are unsure if the woman was homeless or if she lives somewhere.