British citizen living in Katy faces sentencing for illegally voting in U.S. election

The Brief Ada Ngozi Otuka, a British citizen, pleaded guilty to illegal voting by aliens and false claim to citizenship, officials say. She is a lawful resident living in Katy but is not allowed to vote, officials say. She faces sentencing on Nov. 5.



A British citizen living in Katy admitted to illegally voting in the 2020 federal election, officials say.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas, 63-year-old Ada Ngozi Otuka pleaded guilty to illegal voting by aliens and false claim to citizenship.

She reportedly pleaded guilty to falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen when filling out her Texas voter registration and statement of residence.

Federal officials say Otuka is a lawful resident, but she cannot vote in U.S. elections. However, records allegedly show she voted in 2012, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2024.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says she did not respond to a notice in 2025 about her registration status being examined because information was received regarding her lack of U.S. citizenship.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says she filled out a naturalization application in 2025 that indicated she had voted unlawfully.

Federal prison time and potential fines

What's next:

U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett will impose sentencing on Nov. 5.

By the numbers:

At her sentencing, Otuka faces up to five years in federal prison for falsely claiming U.S. citizenship and another year for the conviction of illegal voting. She also faces a fine up to $250,000.