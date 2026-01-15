East Harris County apartment fire injures woman; damages 16 units, officials say
HOUSTON - A woman is hospitalized and nearly 20 apartment units are damaged after a fire in east Harris County on Thursday, according to officials.
East Harris County: Fire at Breckenridge Court Apartments
What we know:
The fire was reported at the Breckenridge Court Apartments on Kieth Harrow Boulevard near Highway 6.
Cy-Fair fire crews were called to put out the flames, and the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office (HCFMO) is investigating.
According to the HCFMO, a woman was sent to a hospital for burn injuries and smoke inhalation.
Officials say 16 units were damaged. Two of them were impacted by the fire; the rest were damaged by smoke and/or water.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: Cy-Fair Fire Department and the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.