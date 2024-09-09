Houston Restaurant Weeks - Backstreet Cafe

Backstreet Cafe announces moving/rebuilding plans, but don't panic, this Houston favorite renovation includes keeping the patio!

Katie Stone visits with second generation restaurateur Sophia Ortega at Backstreet Cafe and gets all the details on the restaurant's future, meanwhile Dad (Exec. Chef Hugo Ortega) is in the kitchen creating some fabulous dishes that are featured on the Houston Restaurant Weeks menu.

Backstreet Cafe is located at 1103 South Shepherd ( 713) 521-2239

They are offering a $25 2-course lunch and a $39 3- course menu for Houston Restaurant Weeks and also offer a wine pairing with each course at an additional cost.

Backstreet Cafe is open Tuesday - Thursday -11:30am-9pm, Friday 11:30am-10pm, Saturday 10am-10pm, and Sunday 10am-3pm.

Reservations can be made at https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/backstreetcafe

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank. Thanks to the generosity of the Houston restaurant industry, millions of dollars have been generated to fight hunger in our great city.

And that industry desperately needs YOUR help!

Because of the devastation from the two storms this summer, many restaurants have suffered significant loss. This extends well beyond business owners and the many thousands of people the industry employs.

As a way to generate business for these wonderful partners, HRW will extend through September 30th, 2024 with a reduced donation amount of $1 per HRW meal sold, continuing to benefit the Houston Food Bank.

There are 414 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024. For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the nation’s largest food bank, The Houston Food Bank, which serves people in need in 18 counties in southeast Texas and partners with more than 1600 food pantries and other local food banks, including Galveston and Montgomery Counties.