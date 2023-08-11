Brazoria County kidnapping suspect arrested, kidnapped woman from store

A man wanted for kidnapping a woman in Brazoria County has been arrested.

Patrick Kent Baugh was wanted for allegedly kidnapping a woman from a La Marque convenience store. According to officials, Baugh offered to provide the woman with a ride to her hotel.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Authorities say Baugh drove past her hotel and locked the doors of his BMW sedan, The victim attempted to get out, but Baugh assaulted her to get her to stop, officials said.

Patrick Kent Baugh (Photo courtesy of Brazoria County Sheriff's Office)

The man took her to his home in the 200 block of Williams Lane in Alvin.

After some time, officials say the woman was able to escape and call for help.

Baugh has been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and his bond was set to $500,000.