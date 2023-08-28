In a remarkable step towards rehabilitation and reducing recidivism rates, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office proudly celebrated its first-ever inaugural Inmate GED Graduation.

The GED Education program aims to provide positive opportunities for incarcerated individuals seeking self-improvement, offering them a chance to build a better future.

Due to hard work and dedication, the program has provided inmates with a renewed sense of purpose.

FOR MORE: BRAZORIA COUNTY LOCAL NEWS

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office and Brazosport College collaboration was able to help inmates reclaim their education and attain their General Educational Development (GED) certificate.

Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman and Brazosport Community College President, Dr. Vincent Solis, attended the graduation to commend the graduates on their significant accomplishments.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

By earning their GED certificates, the inmates have not only gained essential academic skills, but have also demonstrated their commitment to personal growth as they reenter society and move forward on their respective journeys.