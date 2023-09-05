Brazoria County Fire: Authorities battling wildfire south of Damon, Texas

Firefighters are on the scene battling a wildfire that sparked up in Brazoria County, just south of the town of Damon.

Officials said the fire is located at Highway 36 and County Road 20.

SUGGESTED: United Airlines issued brief ground stop due to systemwide technology issue

Numerous fire departments have responded to the fire including Sweeney Fire and Rescue, West Columbia Volunteer Fire Department, Needville Fire Department, Old Ocean Volunteer Fire Department, Wild Peach Fire Department, Brazoria Fire Department, River's End Fire Department, Jones Creek Volunteer Fire Department, and Central EMS.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

No word yet on any injuries or evacuations in connection with the fire.

Damon fire

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.