Brazoria County Fire: Authorities battling wildfire south of Damon, Texas

Brazoria County
FOX 26 Houston

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - Firefighters are on the scene battling a wildfire that sparked up in Brazoria County, just south of the town of Damon. 

Officials said the fire is located at Highway 36 and County Road 20. 

Numerous fire departments have responded to the fire including Sweeney Fire and Rescue, West Columbia Volunteer Fire Department, Needville Fire Department, Old Ocean Volunteer Fire Department, Wild Peach Fire Department, Brazoria Fire Department, River's End Fire Department, Jones Creek Volunteer Fire Department, and Central EMS.

No word yet on any injuries or evacuations in connection with the fire. 

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.  