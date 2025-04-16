Brazoria County: Body found in Alvin area, officials say

The Brief Officials got a call about a body near County Road 99. The body was found in an "advanced decomposition state." Details are limited at this time.



Brazoria County officials are investigating after a decomposing body was found in the Alvin area on Wednesday.

Body found in Alvin, Texas

What we know:

County officials tell FOX 26 that the body was reported at about 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday. The body was found on County Road 99 and Belcher Road.

The body is reportedly in an "advanced decomposition state."

What we don't know:

The identity of the body is not available at this time. Officials believe the person is male.

The cause of death is also not available.

This is a breaking news report. We will update once more information is available.