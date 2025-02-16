Northeast Harris County: Neighbor charged after 'disturbance' at birthday party leads to gunfire, sheriff says

The Brief Deputies responded to a shooting on Saturday night on Bradfield Manor Drive. A birthday party was disrupted by a neighbor who argued with attendees before shooting at them, the sheriff says. Some party attendees allegedly shot back. The Homeowner and the neighbor were struck, but are expected to recover.



A 63-year-old man has been charged after a "disturbance" during a birthday led to a shootout in northeast Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

"Disturbance" leads to gunfire

What we know:

The shooting allegedly happened on Saturday night outside a home in the 15000 block of Bradfield Manor Drive.

A family was having a birthday party when a neighbor, identified as 63-year-old James Thompson, "caused a disturbance," according to the sheriff.

Thompson reportedly argued with several attendees before pulling out a gun and shooting at everyone in the driveway. The homeowner was struck by a bullet.

Several people at the party allegedly fired back at Thompson, striking him. He and the homeowner were sent to hospitals, and they are both expected to recover.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, Thompson has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and one count of Tampering with Evidence.

What we don't know:

There is no information on what time the shooting happened on Saturday night or if anyone else was injured.

The reason for the alleged disturbance by Thompson is also not clear.