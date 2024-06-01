Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's daughter files to drop Pitt from legal last name on 18th birthday

article

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh reportedly filed paperwork dropping Pitt from her legal last name on her 18th birthday.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt requested the legal name change in documents filed May 27, a representative for her mother confirmed to People magazine.

Pitt's relationship with his children has allegedly been strained since the "Bullet Train" actor and Jolie first began their divorce proceedings back in 2016. At the time, Jolie cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her split from Pitt and requested sole custody of all six children they share.

In May 2021, a private judge ruled Pitt and Jolie would share custody of their children 50/50.

At least two more of Pitt's children also choose to go without Pitt's last name, although it's unclear whether any have also filed paperwork for a legal name change.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt was listed simply as "Vivienne Jolie" in the Playbill for "The Outsiders," which was produced by Jolie.

In a video shared by Essence , Zahara Jolie-Pitt was introduced as "Zahara Marley Jolie" as she joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at Spelman College.

Pitt and Jolie share six children; Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox and Vivienne.

Pitt recently accused Jolie of intentionally sabotaging his relationship with the couple's kids as the legal battle over Château Miraval continues to rage on. Pitt sued Jolie for breach of contract after the "Maleficient" actress sold her portion of the winery to the Stoli group.

Jolie allegedly encouraged the children she shares with Pitt to "avoid spending time" with the actor during custody visits, a former security guard wrote in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Tony Webb, who ran SRS Global, mentioned the alleged sabotage in a 12-page declaration filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court in connection with the couple's ongoing legal battle over their winery, Château Miraval. Pitt and Jolie are currently fighting over non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in court after the "Girl, Interrupted" actress claimed she had backed out of the winery sale because Pitt had been requiring her to sign an agreement.

Webb claimed that Jolie's aide Michael Vieira had called him to remind him that two security guards were under NDAs and couldn't testify in Pitt and Jolie's custody battle.

"During the call, Mr. Vieira told me that he had heard that two contractors who had provided personal security for Ms. Jolie through SRS Global might be testifying in the family court case," Webb said in the court docs. "Mr. Vieira then asked me to stop these two individuals from testifying."

"I understood that Mr. Vieira was making this request on behalf of Ms. Jolie. I explained to Mr. Vieira that I had no power to stop them, because they were independent contractors and not employees," he explained.

