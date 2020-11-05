Boy, 12, shot in bed during drive-by shooting in southwest Harris County

article

Authorities say a 12-year-old boy was shot in his bed during a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred around 1:16 a.m. in the 6700 block of Navidad Road in southwest Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds into the house during an apparent drive-by shooting.

Authorities say the boy was asleep in bed at the time and was struck once in the upper leg.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates a shooting on Navidad Road on November 5, 2020.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in the case can call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

