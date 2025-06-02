Boulder attack against Jewish demonstrators has local community concerned

The Brief The Houston area has roughly 60,000 Jewish residents. They say recent years have seen a growing and brazen animosity toward them, that's been fueled by October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. The recent murder of a Jewish couple in Washington, D.C., and the Boulder attack are seen as notable escalations in the violence.



Jewish leaders say there are sophisticated security measures in place to keep community events and facilities safe.

Local community concerned following Colorado attack against demonstrators

What we know:

Houston Police and the Harris County Sheriff's Office both say they are not, currently, aware of any threats, but remain on high alert to keep Jewish residents, and everyone else, safe.

What they're saying:

"Burning people who are engaging in a peaceful gathering; that is just not something that I think any of us expected to see in the Unites States in 2025," says Renee Wizig-Barrios of the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston, "We want people to be able to participate in Jewish life: to go to synagogue, camp, and know that we, as professionals, are doing everything we can to keep them safe."