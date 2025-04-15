Boston Bound: How a legally blind veteran in Pearland found a new purpose through running

The Brief Retired Army Sergeant First Class Henry Escobedo, a legally blind veteran, overcame depression following his diagnosis to embrace adaptive sports, including marathons. Escobedo is set to run the Boston Marathon with the assistance of volunteer guides from The Eye Can Alliance, a non-profit supporting visually impaired athletes. Now a clinical mental health counselor, Escobedo uses his experiences to inspire others to find solutions and persevere through their own challenges.



Retired Army Sergeant First Class Henry Escobedo, a veteran who served two deployments in Iraq, is preparing to run the Boston Marathon next week despite being legally blind.

Henry Escobedo's Journey

Escobedo, who lives in Pearland, was diagnosed with Leber's optic neuropathy, a rare condition that has left him with minimal light perception.

He served as an infantryman in Iraq between 2003 and 2010, during which time he sustained concussions. He later recognized that something was wrong with his vision and received his diagnosis.

"It's really a life lesson. I took it as negative as I could take it," Escobedo recalled. "My career was over. My independence was taken. And my lifestyle was about to change. How, I didn't know. I knew it was going to be negative, which kept me in that mindset for three years. I isolated myself. I became a depressed individual. I self-medicated with alcohol."

Escobedo credits his family for helping him through that difficult period. Through psychotherapy and counseling, he began to find a new path forward through adaptive sports. He has since participated in cycling, triathlons, half and full marathons, skiing, and even surfing.

Henry Escobedo and his wife Mayra pictured after finishing a running competition (US Army photo)

"It's the will to find something that keeps you active, in order to know that your life is important," Escobedo explained.

Despite admitting that he dislikes running and only does it for its therapeutic benefits, Escobedo will tackle the prestigious Boston Marathon.

"No. Never in my wildest dreams," he said about the prospect of signing up for the race. "I do it because it's therapeutic. Not because I want to."

How does he do it?

Escobedo will not be running alone. He will be guided by Jessie Alatore and Jay Legrone, volunteer runners with The Eye Can Alliance, a Houston-based non-profit organization that supports visually impaired individuals in sports.

Running guides Jay Legrone (left) and Jessie Alatore (right) will be running with Henry Escobedo in the Boston Marathon April 21.

"It really fulfills something in you that I've never experienced before. Even more than finishing marathons on my own," Alatore said.

Legrone echoed that sentiment, stating, "Knowing that Henry can't be out there without a guide...everyone always says, it's so cool that you do that. Well, we get more out of it than they do."

Now a clinical mental health counselor, Escobedo uses his experiences to help others facing their own challenges.

"Take that minute or two to analyze the situation. Instead of dwelling on the loss, try to find out a solution," he advised. "Don't let go, don't lose. Don't get defeated by life, man."

The Boston Marathon is scheduled for Monday, April 21.