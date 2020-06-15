Body found during search for man ejected into water during crash on Galveston Causeway

article

A body has been found during the search for a 20-year-old man who was ejected from his vehicle into the water off of the I-45 Galveston Causeway Bridge during a crash Sunday night.

According to Texas EquuSearch, members of the team searching for 20-year-old Kent Zavala have recovered a body.

Police say a Jeep, carrying three men in their mid-20s and a dog, collided with the guard rail near the Tiki Island exit around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

Two of the men were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Police say Zavala and his dog were ejected into the water.

Texas Equusearch joined the Galveston Police Marine Division, Galveston Island Beach Patrol and the Galveston Fire Department in the search.