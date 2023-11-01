Bob Knight, former Indiana basketball coach, dies

article

Legendary Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight, who was regarded as one of the greatest and most controversial coaches in the sport’s history, has died. He was 83 years old.

Knight passed away Wednesday at his home in Bloomington, his family confirmed in a statement.

"We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored," the statement read. "We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend."

Knight was a three-time national champion and made five Final Fours, all during his nearly three-decade tenure at Indiana.

Bob Knight and former Indiana Hoosiers player Isaiah Thomas on the court at half time during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Assembly Hall on February 08, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Credit: Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Knight's first head coaching job was with Army in 1965; took the Hoosiers job in 1971 where he stayed until 2000. He then coached Texas Tech from 2001-2008.

He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991 and then the college basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

As successful as he was on the court, he also drew plenty of criticism, including the time he threw a chair across the court.

College Basketball: NCAA playoffs, Indiana coach Bobby Knight during game vs California, Hartford, CT March 15, 1990. (Credit: Getty Images) (Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Knight was fired in 2000 after refusing to step down following numerous physical confrontations in which the school was unacceptable behavior. Despite previously saying he had no interest in going back to the school, he returned in 2020 for a ceremony honoring him, and received a rousing ovation.

But on the court, he was one of the most impressive ever. He went 902-371 in his illustrious career , giving him the sixth-most wins of any coach in Division I men's college basketball history.

After coaching Knight was an analyst for ESPN from 2008 to 2015.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Bob Knight looks on during a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. (Credit: Gary Mook /Allsport)

In lieu of flowers, the family requested honoring Knight with a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer's Association or Marian University. They said donations to any charity in his name are also appreciated.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates. FOX News contributed.