A Texas congressman introduced a new law to ban people from having abortions offshore in maritime jurisdiction.

Representative Randy Weber says the Ban Offshore Abortion Tourism (BOAT) Act would prohibit abortions in maritime jurisdictions and hold providers accountable if they knowingly endanger the life of an unborn child with fines and jail time up to five years.

ABORTION LAWS: South Carolina abortion ban with 'fetal heartbeat' limit creates confusion, doctors say

The women who sought their services could seek relief from the company in the appropriate federal district court.

Allegedly, Michael Kimbro from New York created an abortion clinic about 40 minutes off the shore of Galveston called "Abort Offshore" in July 2022.

"Abortion boats should never float in federal waters. These offshore 'clinics' exploit a legal loophole by performing abortions in maritime jurisdiction to evade state laws and endanger both women and the unborn," said Rep. Weber. "This practice is morally and ethically reprehensible. As the Left pushes radical and unsafe workarounds, I will continue to fight for women's safety and protect the sanctity of life. It's our responsibility to stand against such practices and provide proper legal protection for both the vulnerable women and the unborn."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Kimbro would take women offshore to federal waters controlled by maritime jurisdiction, Weber claims. This way, they could bypass Texas state laws banning abortions six weeks after conception.

Weber says Kimbro is not a doctor and is bringing women far away from lifesaving assistance in case of a complication.

According to the release from Weber, the for-profit abortion clinic demands cash payments between $1,500-$2,000 and performs around 24 abortions a day.