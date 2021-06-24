Boarding house shut down in Katy, 13 residents relocated

article

Over a dozen residents have been relocated after a boarding house was shut down in Katy on Thursday.



According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 5 Office, the residents were found to be living in deplorable conditions at the unlicensed group home in the 500 block of Walworten Court.

A total of 13 residents were helped out of the home and taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation, officials said.

The sheriff’s office and the Harris County Fire Marshal are handling the investigation and a temporary restraining order for the home’s operators.

