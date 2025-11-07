Board clears Kim Ogg of misconduct allegations

The Brief The Board of Disciplinary Appeals dismissed two grievances against Kim Ogg. They alleged Ogg had violated a gag order when she made public comments about the murder case of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray.



A state disciplinary board has cleared former Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg of professional misconduct allegations.

What were the grievances?

The backstory:

Two grievances were filed against Ogg because of public comments she made about the murder case surrounding the death of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray.

One complaint was filed by the attorneys representing the two men accused in Nungaray's death. The other was filed by the general counsel for the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The grievances alleged Ogg had violated a gag order.

The Board of Disciplinary Appeals has dismissed the grievances.

Dig deeper:

