Blue Bell brings back Milk & Cookies Ice Cream for a limited time

To celebrate National Ice Cream Month, Blue Bell is bringing back their Milk & Cookies Ice Cream – but only for a limited time.

The ice cream flavor hasn't been sold in stores for years, the company says.

“We are excited to bring Milk & Cookies back this year, and during National Ice Cream Month,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell vice president, sales and marketing. “The flavor has not been available in stores for several years. Returning flavors are as exciting as a new flavor because so many of our fans contact us every day with requests asking to bring back their favorite.”

While the packaging has a new look, the recipe remains the same. Milk & Cookies features a vanilla ice cream with chocolate chip cookies.

“The new carton features an illustration of milk and cookies,” Lawhorn added. “One side has the name with cookie images in place of the ‘O’. Flip the carton around and the name is an illustration of a glass of milk and two cookies. It’s a fun flavor so why not have a little fun with the carton, too?”

Milk & Cookies Ice Cream is now available in stores in half gallon and pint sizes.

President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month in 1984. Each year Blue Bell celebrates with the release of a returning favorite or a new flavor.