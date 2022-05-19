Recipe: Zeppole at Houston restaurant Bludorn

Marie Riddle, the executive pastry chef at Bludorn in Houston, showed us how to make zeppole.

Check out the recipe below to make the sweet treat at home.

Zeppole recipe

1 ¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 tsp salt

1/3 cup sugar +1 tablespoons & 2 teaspoon

1 & 1/3 cup ricotta cheese

4 eggs

• Whip ricotta and eggs together until smooth

• Add flour, baking powder, salt and sugar

• Mix until thoroughly combined.

• Scoop into fryer oil at 325F

Advertisement

• Fry until golden brown and dust with powdered sugar