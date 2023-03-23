Expand / Collapse search

Black Restaurant Week kicking off in Houston on April 2

HOUSTON - Get ready to try some good foods in Houston as Black Restaurant Week approaches!

In its eighth annual campaign, Black Restaurant Week is celebrating black-owned restaurants, food trucks, dessert shops, and more across Houston, Beaumont, and additional surrounding metro areas.

From April 2-16, Houstonians can experience food and flavors from African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisines.

EDITORS NOTE: This video is from a previous story. Black Restaurant Week is back and it's a great opportunity to try some great food at a discounted price and support Black-owned businesses! It's a win, win!

Black Restaurant Week holds campaigns nationwide and its goal is to help introduce culinary businesses and culinary professionals to the community.

During the campaign, participating restaurants will be offering a special Black Restaurant Week menu.

Click here to explore the restaurants currently participating.