Get ready to try some good foods in Houston as Black Restaurant Week approaches!

In its eighth annual campaign, Black Restaurant Week is celebrating black-owned restaurants, food trucks, dessert shops, and more across Houston, Beaumont, and additional surrounding metro areas.

READ MORE THINGS TO DO IN HOUSTON

From April 2-16, Houstonians can experience food and flavors from African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisines.

Black Restaurant Week holds campaigns nationwide and its goal is to help introduce culinary businesses and culinary professionals to the community.

During the campaign, participating restaurants will be offering a special Black Restaurant Week menu.

Click here to explore the restaurants currently participating.