Black-owned Houston Restaurant 'The Breakfast Klub' among most highly-ranked on Yelp

Black History month is beginning with accolades for a popular Houston restaurant.

The online review site Yelp, has identified more than three dozen beauty, food, and home decor businesses across the country, that identify as black-owned, as 'Ones To Watch' for being highly-ranked.

Midtown's The Breakfast Klub is on the list, and Friday's freezing temperature might help explain the allure a long line of people waited to get inside.

Once there, it's loud and busy with chicken and waffles and fresh toast and grits heading to eager diners who are, often, as hungry as they are looking to catch up with friends old and new.

"This is one of the greatest places in America," said diner Kobe James. "Without a great breakfast, you can't have a great day!"

Breakfast Klub founder, Marcus Davis, opened the restaurant 20 years ago. While there's been plenty of hard work and challenge, he's not afraid to say the success is much like he imagined.

"Yelp is a voice," he said. "It gives voice to the people, and the people have spoken. For that, we're extremely grateful."

Davis says a lot of the credit goes to his staff, who work long and hard to make the concept inviting and satisfying for diners. It's what brings those people to stand in the cold and wind.

"It's a landmark," says diner Tamera McKnight. "I mean, you can't come to Houston without coming to the Breakfast Klub."

It's the kind of dedication that makes Davis grateful.

"We're here to do what the people empower us to do,' he says, "As far as they want us to go; as high they want to go; we operate on how much the community supports and empowers us."

The Breakfast Klub is one of three black-owned restaurants, in Texas, singled out by Yelp. Another Houston business, L Luxury Design, which specializes in interior design, is also on the ‘Ones To Watch’ list.