Houston's first Art Bike Festival parade kicks off in MacGregor Park

article

Hundreds of residents gathered at MacGregor Park in south Houston Saturday for Houston's first Art Bike Festival!

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Mayor Sylvester Turner and several other city leaders were in attendance to join in the fun and excitement, which kicked off around 9 a.m.

From then, a parade rolled out around 10 a.m. with participants of the art bikes created by students from more than 100 Houston ISD schools.

This was followed by an organized bike route along Brays Bayou Greenway from MacGregor Park to Smither Park.

Advertisement

The festival was made in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Special Events, the Houston Parks and Recreation Department, and HISD.